Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$24,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,237,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,246,187.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Robert Wares acquired 59,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

OM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 277,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,375. The company has a market cap of C$83.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

