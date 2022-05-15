Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Critical Survey

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outbrain and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Outbrain presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 271.90%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $33.64, suggesting a potential upside of 108.53%. Given Outbrain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 13.09% 2.94% Health Catalyst -57.95% -20.23% -12.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.34 $10.99 million ($0.30) -20.17 Health Catalyst $241.93 million 3.61 -$153.21 million ($3.10) -5.20

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Outbrain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outbrain beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

