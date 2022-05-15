Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

