Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
