Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,800 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 979,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

