Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Up 47.1% in April

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

