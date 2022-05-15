Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 44.6% in April

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 153,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 218,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 21,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 159,333 shares of company stock valued at $640,619. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

