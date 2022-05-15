Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.
PBLA opened at $1.60 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.
Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)
Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)
Zacks Investment Research
