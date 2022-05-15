Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

PBLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.