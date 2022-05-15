Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. Cormark upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total value of C$341,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,246.06. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,819 shares of company stock worth $2,671,185.

POU stock opened at C$32.70 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.58.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.