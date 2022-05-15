Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$38.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total value of C$611,834.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,111.94. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at C$8,096,320. Insiders have sold 85,819 shares of company stock worth $2,671,185 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$36.25.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

