Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.17. 1,171,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,487. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 110.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 163,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after acquiring an additional 501,938 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.