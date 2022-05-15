Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

