Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 27.8% in April

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PVL opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

