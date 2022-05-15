Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Update

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PPTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 120,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.42.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
