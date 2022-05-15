Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Update

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 483.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 120,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

