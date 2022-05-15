Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 521.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

