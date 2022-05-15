Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

PLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

