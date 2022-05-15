PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 14,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,937. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

