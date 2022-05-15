PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 47.3% in April

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PDI opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $29.58.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $136,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.