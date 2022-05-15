PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PMF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,134. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18,975.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

