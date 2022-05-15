Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 131,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,745. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,528 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 592,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

