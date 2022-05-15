Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 131,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,745. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.