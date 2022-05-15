Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 50,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,989. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 160,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

