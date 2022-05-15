Piper Sandler Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

