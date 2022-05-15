Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Up 50.4% in April

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $38.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

