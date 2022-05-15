Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Up 50.4% in April

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.
Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $38.09 billion during the quarter.
About Pjsc Lukoil (Get Rating)
PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pjsc Lukoil (LUKOY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.