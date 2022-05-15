Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE PLNT opened at $72.59 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

