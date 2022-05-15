Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Stuart Harshaw Acquires 10,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,000.
Shares of PTM stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,933. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.76. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$5.64.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.