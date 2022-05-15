Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

