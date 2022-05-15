POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Issues Earnings Results

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PNT opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth $355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.