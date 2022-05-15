Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.