Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of HGKGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

