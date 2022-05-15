Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of HGKGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.90.
Power Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)
