Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 104,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,287. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

