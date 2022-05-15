Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,786.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSGFF opened at 0.53 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1 year low of 0.46 and a 1 year high of 0.82.

About Precious Shipping Public (Get Rating)

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

