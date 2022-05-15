ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.97.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.
About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.