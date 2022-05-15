ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after buying an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 478,787 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

