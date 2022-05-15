ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period.
About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
