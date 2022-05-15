ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EQRR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $56.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.
