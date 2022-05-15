ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €8.70 at Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €11.30 ($11.89) to €8.70 ($9.16) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.47) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.00 ($17.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.68) to €13.60 ($14.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

