Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,800 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($144.21) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($128.42) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prosus from €115.90 ($122.00) to €76.00 ($80.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

