Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

PROV opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

