Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Down 27.5% in April

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PROV opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

