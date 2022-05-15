Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) PT Raised to €40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRYMY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prysmian from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.