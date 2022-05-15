Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NILSY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $38.13.

NILSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

