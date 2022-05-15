PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $21.20 on Friday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

