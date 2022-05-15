Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 177,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.