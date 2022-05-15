Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.