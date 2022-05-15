Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

