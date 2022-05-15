Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $0.53 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 99,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

