Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.55.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.