Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Quebecor stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

