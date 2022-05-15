Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

QIPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

