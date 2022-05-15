RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 698,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 199,743 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 844,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 946,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,617. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $533.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.76.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

