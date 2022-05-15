RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.13.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

RADCOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.