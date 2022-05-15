Ralph Garcea Buys 4,000 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTSGet Rating) Director Ralph Garcea acquired 4,000 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,800.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.15. 856,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.88. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.13.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

